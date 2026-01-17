Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Camden Property Trust worth $33,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.17 and a 1 year high of $126.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 17.15%.The company had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $230,787.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,386.45. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laurie Baker sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $58,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,134.94. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.