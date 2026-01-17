Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 7.17% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $35,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2%

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.24. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.60. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 68.35%.The firm had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $140.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

