Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $39,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $185.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $178.68 and a one year high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

