Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 425,574 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,574 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $40,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $554,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,055,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,425,000 after acquiring an additional 636,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,734,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,879,000 after acquiring an additional 341,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,668,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,294,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $216,965.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 668,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,141,025.05. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

HST stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

