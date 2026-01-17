MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,338,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $53,138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 63.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 749,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,314,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,910,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 356,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 276,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

NYSE GNRC opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Generac’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

