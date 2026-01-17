Tema Etfs LLC Takes $13.18 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,180,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after buying an additional 3,224,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 272.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,189,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,844,000 after buying an additional 3,065,809 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $351.71 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.98 and a 200-day moving average of $333.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.61.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

