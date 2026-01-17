BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of BellRing Brands worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $124,777,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 50.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,928,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,057,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,122,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,021,000 after buying an additional 748,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,145,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after buying an additional 540,818 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $122,792.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,335.16. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price objective on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

