New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $386,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,643.48. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,754. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $121.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

