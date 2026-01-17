McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $71.33 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 8.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $71,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,316,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.41.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total value of $5,111,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 874,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,696,267.04. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,734,114 shares of company stock worth $317,034,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

