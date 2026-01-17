MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 25,708 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $293,343,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,796 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 4,080,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,535,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

