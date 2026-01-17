MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 13,991 Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF $GGUS

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 1,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GGUS opened at $63.43 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $399.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology. GGUS was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

