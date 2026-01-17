Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.5625.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $119.24 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average is $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11,417.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,934,580,000 after buying an additional 1,154,783 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after buying an additional 675,768 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,734,000 after buying an additional 576,674 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.