Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.5625.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.
Duke Energy Price Performance
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.
Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Duke unveiled a major battery-storage project at a former coal plant — a $100M conversion that supports capacity, grid reliability and decarbonization goals, which investors tend to view positively for longer?term growth and regulatory alignment. Duke Energy turns former coal plant into $100 million battery storage space
- Positive Sentiment: Duke rolled out customer programs (smart?thermostat credits, demand?shift rate options) and winter energy?saving tips intended to lower bills and improve customer goodwill — a regulatory and PR positive that can ease political/regulatory friction. Duke Energy helps customers stay energy smart as temperatures plunge with programs and tips to save money and energy
- Positive Sentiment: Duke’s Florida unit said it will drop a storm cost recovery charge from customer bills one month early — customer relief that can improve public perception and reduce near?term regulatory scrutiny. Duke Energy unit to drop storm recovery charge from customer bills a month early
- Neutral Sentiment: Executive succession: Duke announced the retirement of its EVP/chief generation officer after a long tenure — operationally notable but not an immediate earnings driver. Duke Energy announces leadership changes in its generation and operational excellence organization
- Neutral Sentiment: Local/industry guidance and media coverage about cold?weather customer tips (Piedmont Natural Gas) and day?to?day trading headlines are background noise for Duke rather than direct drivers. Piedmont Natural Gas shares tips to help lower energy costs before upcoming cold weather
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets: BMO cut its target (to $130, still an outperform) and Jefferies trimmed its target to $125 (hold). Downward target moves can pressure sentiment even if ratings remain constructive. BMO Capital adjusts Duke Energy price target to $130 from $136; maintains outperform rating Jefferies adjusts price target on Duke Energy to $125 from $126; maintains hold rating
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect a modest Q4 earnings decline (single?digit drop projected), which could cap upside until results are reported next month. Here’s What to Expect From Duke Energy’s Next Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/community risk: reporting highlights controversy around a proposed large natural?gas plant site in Davidson County — potential permitting delays, opposition and litigation risk. Duke Energy Plans to Build a Massive Natural Gas Power Plant in Davidson County. But Where, Exactly?
- Negative Sentiment: New or rising bill charges: coverage about storm?related charges and reports that some customers will see higher bills to fund grid upgrades create political/regulatory risk and could hurt customer sentiment. New storm charge on Duke Energy bills to fund grid upgrades
- Negative Sentiment: Investor comparison pieces favoring nuclear peers (e.g., Cameco) as a better dividend play could divert income?focused buyers away from Duke. Better Nuclear Income Play for 2026: Cameco vs. Duke Energy
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Duke Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11,417.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,934,580,000 after buying an additional 1,154,783 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after buying an additional 675,768 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,472,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,734,000 after buying an additional 576,674 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
