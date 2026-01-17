Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Essential Utilities worth $22,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 28.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

Featured Articles

