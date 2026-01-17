Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 9,100 Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Millicom International Cellular worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $4,010,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 1,115.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 373,030 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 20.3% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 129,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth about $885,000.

TIGO opened at $58.71 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIGO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg?headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high?speed internet access and pay?television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi?regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

