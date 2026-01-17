Nordea Investment Management AB Has $10.77 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of SK Telecom worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 16.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,193,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,217,000 after purchasing an additional 303,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SK Telecom by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 269,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 143,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 108,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SKM opened at $21.00 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is South Korea’s largest wireless carrier, offering a comprehensive range of mobile telecommunications services. The company operates 5G, 4G LTE and IoT networks, providing voice, data and messaging solutions to consumers and businesses. Beyond traditional wireless services, SK Telecom delivers fixed-line broadband, digital content platforms, cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings designed to support enterprise digital transformation and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Established in 1984 as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Services, SK Telecom pioneered cellular service commercialization in South Korea and has continually expanded into new technology areas.

