Insider Selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Sells $187,000.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,670,579 shares in the company, valued at $24,969,913.65. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $410,800.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $409,200.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $426,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,222 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $40,307.22.

On Monday, December 1st, Artur Bergman sold 41,080 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $472,830.80.

On Friday, November 28th, Artur Bergman sold 849 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $10,035.18.

On Monday, November 24th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $457,200.00.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,212,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 189,423 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,943,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291,617 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

