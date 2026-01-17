Alec Amar Sells 27,500 Shares of Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) Stock

Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) President Alec Amar sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,475.52. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Digi Power X Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ DGXX opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Digi Power X Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Digi Power X had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digi Power X in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Digi Power X from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi Power X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Digi Power X during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi Power X during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi Power X in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Digi Power X Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

