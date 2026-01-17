Bryan Patrick Donohoe Sells 21,761 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 21,761 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $107,281.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,471.21. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACRE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $2,679,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on commercial real estate debt investments. Externally managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation, ACRE seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its diversified portfolio of CRE financing strategies. The company specializes in originating, acquiring, financing and managing first mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured finance products.

Since its inception, Ares Commercial Real Estate has targeted a broad range of property types, including multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

