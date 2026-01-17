Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $92,080.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $92,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,799,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,220,288.30. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Wednesday, January 14th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $93,280.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $95,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $103,520.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $101,360.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $102,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $102,560.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $103,040.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MAX opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.15 million, a PE ratio of -381.01 and a beta of 1.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.2% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.