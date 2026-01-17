Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Shake Shack worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 864,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,982 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $115,432,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 593,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,512,000 after purchasing an additional 215,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $93,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,481.98. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SHAK opened at $99.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.68. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $367.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $126.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

More Shake Shack News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.