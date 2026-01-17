Nordea Investment Management AB Has $10.33 Million Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,669,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7%

VLO stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.98. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.