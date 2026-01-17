Kenneth Bull Sells 1,925 Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) COO Kenneth Bull sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.29, for a total value of $389,408.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 99,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,049,973.35. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $196.69 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $205.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank increased its position in Five Below by 705.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation for FIVE, reinforcing investor optimism after the company’s strong quarter and guidance. Read More.

An analyst upgrade and raised targets recently helped FIVE hit a new 12?month high, attracting buy?side attention and momentum flows. Read More.

Fundamental backdrop remains supportive after the Dec. 3 earnings beat and raised FY25 guidance (revenue growth and EPS outlook above expectations), which underpins bullish analyst notes and higher targets. Read More.

Fundamental backdrop remains supportive after the Dec. 3 earnings beat and raised FY25 guidance (revenue growth and EPS outlook above expectations), which underpins bullish analyst notes and higher targets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a short momentum piece noting a recent one?week gain; useful for momentum traders but not a fundamental driver. Read More.

Zacks published a short momentum piece noting a recent one?week gain; useful for momentum traders but not a fundamental driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product coverage (viral $3 catnip ball stories on MSN/AOL) highlights merchandising and SKU momentum—good for brand/traffic but unlikely to move valuation materially by itself. Read More.

Material insider selling: CAO Eric Specter sold 8,500 shares (~$1.71M) and COO Kenneth Bull sold multiple tranches (5,100 and 1,925 shares), disclosures that can weigh on near?term sentiment even if for personal-liquidity reasons. Read More.

Jefferies' downgrade on valuation grounds and related notes that the stock may be discounting peak growth inject caution and can cap upside after the recent run. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.15.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

