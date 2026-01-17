New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 17,747 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Core & Main worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 262.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $67.18.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc (NYSE:CNM) is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company’s product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

