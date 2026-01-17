Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viasat were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 15.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Viasat by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Viasat by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Viasat by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert James Blair sold 2,269 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $80,799.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,961.59. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shawn Lynn Duffy sold 51,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $1,872,842.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,043.98. This trade represents a 89.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,529 shares of company stock worth $13,105,888. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.39. Viasat Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high?capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

