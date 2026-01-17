L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of L’Oreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised L’Oreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank cut L’Oreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research note on Friday, November 21st.

Get L'Oreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRLCY

L’Oreal Price Performance

About L’Oreal

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53. L’Oreal has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

(Get Free Report)

L’Oréal SA is a global beauty and personal care company, founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller and headquartered in Clichy, France. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and professional products across cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances. L’Oréal serves customers around the world through a combination of direct retail, salons, pharmacies, department stores and e-commerce, operating in numerous countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Operations are organized around several business divisions that target distinct channels and consumer segments, including Consumer Products, L’Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.