Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $64.75 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $64,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,149,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,710,000 after acquiring an additional 361,707 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

DFAS stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

