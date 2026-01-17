Textmunication Holdgings (TXHD) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million -$340,000.00 -0.01 Textmunication Holdgings Competitors $278.40 million -$64.10 million -9.41

Textmunication Holdgings’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Textmunication Holdgings. Textmunication Holdgings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, meaning that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% Textmunication Holdgings Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Summary

Textmunication Holdgings competitors beat Textmunication Holdgings on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Textmunication Holdgings Company Profile

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

