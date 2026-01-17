Head to Head Review: Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Teijin and Savers Value Village, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teijin 0 0 0 0 0.00 Savers Value Village 1 3 4 1 2.56

Volatility & Risk

Savers Value Village has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Teijin.

Teijin has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savers Value Village has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teijin and Savers Value Village”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teijin $6.60 billion 0.27 $187.09 million ($1.77) -5.15 Savers Value Village $1.54 billion 1.07 $29.03 million ($0.01) -1,049.30

Teijin has higher revenue and earnings than Savers Value Village. Savers Value Village is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teijin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teijin and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teijin N/A N/A N/A Savers Value Village -0.11% 9.18% 2.01%

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Teijin on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

