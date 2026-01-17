Financial Contrast: easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) vs. Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) and Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares easyjet and Saker Aviation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get easyjet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyjet N/A N/A N/A Saker Aviation Services N/A -4.66% -4.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

easyjet has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saker Aviation Services has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for easyjet and Saker Aviation Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyjet 0 0 0 1 4.00 Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares easyjet and Saker Aviation Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyjet $13.20 billion 0.40 $645.16 million N/A N/A Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.75 $1.25 million ($0.42) -16.31

easyjet has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services.

Summary

easyjet beats Saker Aviation Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About easyjet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About Saker Aviation Services

(Get Free Report)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for easyjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.