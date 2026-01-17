First National Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,666.88. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $1,011,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $154.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

