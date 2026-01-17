Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $44.65, with a volume of 91856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $888.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.52 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 27.68%.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 212.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11.9% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 229,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 18.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 726,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of wireless vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services. The company leverages a combination of cellular and global positioning system (GPS) technologies to offer real-time monitoring and location-based solutions for private vehicle owners, fleet operators and insurance companies. Its core offerings include subscription-based tracking devices, centralized control centers and software platforms that enable clients to detect unauthorized vehicle use, dispatch recovery teams and manage fleet logistics.

Founded in 1994 in Israel, Ituran pioneered the use of wireless communications for security and telematics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.