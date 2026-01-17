West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Up 35.3% – Still a Buy?

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 35.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 273,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 112,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.56 price objective on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.56.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Up 35.3%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98.

(Get Free Report)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.