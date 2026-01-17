Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 8828410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $5.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 208.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 141,594 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,836,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open?pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

