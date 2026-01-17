Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.0283. Bravo Multinational shares last traded at $0.0283, with a volume of 43,001 shares trading hands.

Bravo Multinational Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

Bravo Multinational, Inc focuses on business ventures in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors. It plans to offer solutions in the digital content landscape. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Bravo Multinational Incorporated is a subsidiary of Diversified Consulting, LLC.

