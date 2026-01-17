Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and traded as low as $16.8801. Tesco shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 174,634 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Tesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Tesco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCDY

Tesco Stock Performance

About Tesco

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC is a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Founded in 1919 by Jack Cohen as a market stall, the company expanded into a nationwide chain of supermarkets and has grown into one of the largest retailers in the United Kingdom. Tesco operates a range of store formats designed to serve different customer needs, including large-format hypermarkets, standard supermarkets and smaller convenience stores, along with an extensive online grocery and home delivery service.

The company’s core activities include the retail sale of food and non-food products, development and distribution of own-label ranges (from value to premium), and provision of convenience and fuel forecourt services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.