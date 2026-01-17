Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Drops By 25.5%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,300,851 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 1,747,191 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of TNTFF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. PostNL has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

PostNL NV is a leading provider of postal and logistics services in the Netherlands, specializing in the delivery of mail, parcels and e-commerce solutions. The company offers end-to-end logistics support, including fulfillment, direct marketing, warehousing and supply chain management, designed to meet the needs of both consumers and business clients. Its service portfolio also encompasses last-mile delivery, digital tracking and returns management to support a wide range of customer requirements.

Tracing its roots to the early Dutch state postal service of the 18th century, PostNL became an independent listed company in October 2011 following its spin-off from Royal KPN N.V.

