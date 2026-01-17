John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.3151. John Wood Group shares last traded at $0.3151, with a volume of 1,218 shares trading hands.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group plc (OTCMKTS: WDGJF) is a global engineering and professional services company serving energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services—ranging from conceptual design, engineering, procurement and construction, to project management and operations & maintenance—for clients in oil and gas, petrochemicals, mining, clean energy and power generation. Wood Group’s technical expertise supports projects at every stage of the asset lifecycle.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, Wood Group has developed its operations through steady organic growth and strategic acquisitions, including the 2017 acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler.

