Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,594 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 43,058 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Barclays cut Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 billion. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 5.03%. Analysts predict that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company’s operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

