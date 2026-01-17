Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.89 and traded as low as GBX 64. Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 67, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.08. The stock has a market cap of £200.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.04.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

