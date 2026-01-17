Short Interest in Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Rises By 37.6%

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 87,832 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 63,824 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Seven and I Price Performance

Seven and I stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Seven and I has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Get Seven and I alerts:

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Seven and I had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Seven and I will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven and I

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company’s core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven and I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven and I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.