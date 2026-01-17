SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,075 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announces a class action and is soliciting BBWI purchasers from June 4, 2024 through November 19, 2025; lead?plaintiff motions due mid?March. ROSEN Law Firm Notice

Rosen Law Firm announces a class action and is soliciting BBWI purchasers from June 4, 2024 through November 19, 2025; lead?plaintiff motions due mid?March. Negative Sentiment: Business Wire / Law Offices of Howard G. Smith warns shareholders of the March 16, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status in the BBWI securities case. Howard G. Smith Deadline Alert

Business Wire / Law Offices of Howard G. Smith warns shareholders of the March 16, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status in the BBWI securities case. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is investigating claims and reminding investors of the March 16 deadline to move for lead?plaintiff status. Faruqi & Faruqi Notice

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is investigating claims and reminding investors of the March 16 deadline to move for lead?plaintiff status. Negative Sentiment: Bleichmar Fonti & Auld (BFA) and other firms (Portnoy, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Schall, DJS, Robbins LLP) have issued class?action alerts after the company’s large selloff, encouraging investors to contact counsel and pursue lead?plaintiff roles. These notices increase public visibility of litigation risk for BBWI. BFA Class Reminder

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld (BFA) and other firms (Portnoy, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Schall, DJS, Robbins LLP) have issued class?action alerts after the company’s large selloff, encouraging investors to contact counsel and pursue lead?plaintiff roles. These notices increase public visibility of litigation risk for BBWI. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and press (including PR Newswire and Newsfile) repeat similar alerts from multiple firms, signalling coordinated litigation outreach and potential competing lead?plaintiff motions—a factor that can prolong legal proceedings and raise settlement pressure. PR Newswire Summary

In other news, Director Steven E. Voskuil bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,232. The trade was a 143.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lucy Brady purchased 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,740.80. This represents a 24.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have purchased a total of 33,513 shares of company stock worth $500,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.4%

BBWI opened at $23.30 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

