Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 121.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 51,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $190,446.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 106,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,401.50. This represents a 93.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernd Brust bought 216,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $702,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 466,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,005.75. This trade represents a 86.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 566,771 shares of company stock worth $1,880,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

MRVI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.33. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 62.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company’s offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai’s platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

