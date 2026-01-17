SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 42,039 CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YOU. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 88.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 116,385 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 68,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $636,812.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,853. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,190. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,052. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 119.82% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

CLEAR Secure Profile

(Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.