SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. $MCRI

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 413.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $606,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $100,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 553,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,659,459.30. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $90.33 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.99 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monarch Casino & Resort

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc is a publicly traded owner and operator of an integrated casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The company’s flagship property, the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, features a full-service casino floor with table games, slot machines, and sports betting, complemented by a diverse portfolio of amenities. Guests can choose from over 800 rooms and suites, dine at multiple on-site restaurants and bars, unwind at the full-service spa and salon, or enjoy live entertainment in the property’s showroom.

Monarch’s revenue streams are diversified across gaming operations, hotel accommodations, food and beverage services, and convention and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

