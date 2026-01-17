SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,592 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $56.20 to $58.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $61.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is one of China’s leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company’s offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental’s curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

