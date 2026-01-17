SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Gentherm Inc $THRM

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 269.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gentherm worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 35.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentherm from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Gentherm in a report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. Gentherm Inc has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $386.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company’s core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm’s product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

