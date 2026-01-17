SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 32,787 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 1,599.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,156,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 113.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,598,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,065,000 after buying an additional 849,792 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,568,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after acquiring an additional 999,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,826,000 after acquiring an additional 115,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after acquiring an additional 81,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

PRCT stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

