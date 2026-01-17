SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in VICI Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

