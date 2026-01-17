Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 1,411.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 32,347,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,757 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 145.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,608,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,806,000 after buying an additional 2,135,478 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at about $12,662,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $12,185,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 219.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 811,363 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander Mcleod Sternhell sold 10,148 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $268,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,828. This trade represents a 34.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $268,167.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,319 shares in the company, valued at $508,862.46. The trade was a 34.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 78,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $32.68.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PPTA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Perpetua Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.