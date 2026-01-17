SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Tennant Company $TNC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 238.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Tennant worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tennant by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 108,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tennant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Tennant Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. Tennant Company has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $90.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Tennant had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 4.42%.The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant’s product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.